Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

