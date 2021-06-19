Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 343,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.