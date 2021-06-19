Erin Ator Thomson Sells 4,000 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

