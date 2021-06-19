Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in LivaNova by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

