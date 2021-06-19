Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after buying an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

