Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.01 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

