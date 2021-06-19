Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

