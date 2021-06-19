Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $137.05 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

