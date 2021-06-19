Ergoteles LLC Invests $959,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

