Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.55 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $155.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

