Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Sells $808,500.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael L. Manelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

