Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of FRG opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

