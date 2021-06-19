Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Beacon Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.24.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$778.89 million and a P/E ratio of -69.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.88.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.