Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Beacon Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).
TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$778.89 million and a P/E ratio of -69.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.88.
In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,032.40.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.