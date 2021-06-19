Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EQNR stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

