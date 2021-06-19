Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQ shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Equillium stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 139,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,490. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762 over the last 90 days. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

