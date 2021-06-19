Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eos Energy Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 -$68.75 million -2.65 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 0.82

Eos Energy Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors 59 479 696 11 2.53

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.51%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises competitors beat Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

