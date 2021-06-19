Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

