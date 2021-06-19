Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

IMOS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.