Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $448.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

