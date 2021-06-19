Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

EVC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 580,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

