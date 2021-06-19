Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $94.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the lowest is $93.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $410.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $46.10. 537,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.