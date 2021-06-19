Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 67,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 103.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.39 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.47.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.