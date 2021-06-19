Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

