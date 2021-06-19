Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 113,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $54.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

