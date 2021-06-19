Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,513 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 281,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Campbell Soup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

