Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 13,148 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

A number of analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

