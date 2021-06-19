Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 98 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

NYSE LAD opened at $313.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

