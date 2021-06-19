Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 23,844 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 60.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

