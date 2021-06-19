Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 40,205 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

OMC opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

