Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 498,964 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 416.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.68% of Atreca worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCEL. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atreca by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atreca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atreca by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $7.82 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $288.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

