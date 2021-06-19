Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,737,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $545,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

