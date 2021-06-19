Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Endava by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 56.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endava by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Endava by 121.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAVA traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.99. 87,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,780. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.55.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

