Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.18

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.18 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,535,643 shares traded.

ESP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.18 million and a PE ratio of -21.73.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Duncan Garrood purchased 93,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

