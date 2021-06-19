Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $98.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.55. 2,015,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

