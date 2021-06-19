Elysian Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $203,427.91 and approximately $681,899.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00738984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00083463 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

