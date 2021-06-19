Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.84. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

