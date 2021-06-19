Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 3.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

LLY traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.55. 4,016,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.