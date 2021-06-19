Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $260,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,365.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,213,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,500. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 16.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.