Elementis’ (EMNSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elementis has a consensus rating of Hold.

EMNSF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

