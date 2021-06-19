Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,172 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 93,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $7,634,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $130.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $147.59.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

