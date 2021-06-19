Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

