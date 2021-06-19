Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $27,323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 1,114,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,410. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

