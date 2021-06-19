Ecopetrol Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,394% compared to the typical daily volume of 318 call options.

Shares of EC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

