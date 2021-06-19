Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,880 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

