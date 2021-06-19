EasyFi (EASY) Market Capitalization Tops $10.42 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00011451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $792,020.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

