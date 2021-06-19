e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce sales of $79.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.44 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $351.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.94 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,417.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

