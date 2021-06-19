E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,474 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

