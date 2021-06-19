E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,556 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

EL opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

