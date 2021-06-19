E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

