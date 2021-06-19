E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $963,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

